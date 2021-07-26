Master Contract Token Trading 24.8% Higher Over Last Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $307,618.06 and $283,206.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,212.54 or 0.05978288 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00129594 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

