Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Raised by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.7% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $392.11. 93,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,461. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,584 shares of company stock worth $94,566,929 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.