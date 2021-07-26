Match Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Match Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $165.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.63, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,328. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.