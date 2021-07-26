Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Trading Up 5.1%

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.10. 15,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,473,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAT. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Get Mattel alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mattel by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.