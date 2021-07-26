McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.39.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $243.98. 2,579,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,947. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $191.64 and a 12 month high of $245.05. The company has a market cap of $182.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

