McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $205.35 and last traded at $204.08, with a volume of 874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $202.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.