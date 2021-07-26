Mdex (MDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $51.63 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $672.85 million and approximately $51.63 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00003161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mdex has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00037053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00104458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00130343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,944.42 or 1.00120326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.13 or 0.00824193 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 576,920,757 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

