Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MDLA has been the topic of several other reports. reduced their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Medallia in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.76.

NYSE:MDLA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,360. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Medallia has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $226,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,598 shares in the company, valued at $13,941,576.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,088,992 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medallia by 5,268.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medallia in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Medallia by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

