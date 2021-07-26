Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MDLA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. reduced their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Medallia in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.76.

MDLA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.62. 518,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13. Medallia has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,445 shares in the company, valued at $28,972,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $226,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 506,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,941,576.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,088,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Medallia by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,781,000 after acquiring an additional 69,525 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Medallia by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Medallia by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

