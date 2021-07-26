Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.76.

NYSE MDLA traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $33.60. 12,927,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $75,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,380.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,410 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $990,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,503 shares of company stock worth $11,088,992 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

