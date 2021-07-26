Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Downgraded by William Blair

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. dropped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.76.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 518,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $226,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 506,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,941,576.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 230,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,088,992. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Medallia by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

