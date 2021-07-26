Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MDLA. decreased their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Medallia in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.76.

Shares of MDLA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 518,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,360. Medallia has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $226,544.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 506,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,941,576.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,245,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,088,992. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

