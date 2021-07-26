MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $50,460.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,622 shares in the company, valued at $525,524.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tigran Sinanyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Tigran Sinanyan sold 12,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $312,720.00.

NYSE:MAX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 66,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,615. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -238.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after buying an additional 1,639,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after buying an additional 62,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after buying an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after buying an additional 154,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after buying an additional 88,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

