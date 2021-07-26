Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Shares Up 1.7%

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88. 143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 634,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $3.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Medley Management news, major shareholder Angelic Diaz Taube sold 45,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $268,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medley Management stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 1.97% of Medley Management at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

About Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

