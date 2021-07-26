Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $3,421,607.22 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $3,421,607.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medpace alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, August J. Troendle sold 1,442 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $261,160.62.

On Wednesday, July 7th, August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $824,829.42.

On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $892,147.86.

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $181.43. 182,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,665. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.45. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.