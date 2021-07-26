Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.31-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11-1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Medpace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.310-$4.500 EPS.

MEDP stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,665. Medpace has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.84.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.63, for a total value of $1,538,245.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,459 shares of company stock worth $43,690,052. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.