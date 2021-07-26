Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.310-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $181.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,688. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.45. Medpace has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $3,154,016.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,994,246.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,061 shares of company stock valued at $38,730,199 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

