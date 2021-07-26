Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.0% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Medtronic by 3.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $94.64 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

