MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading Up 19.4% Over Last Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 55.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $8,274.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00036773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00104056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00129959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,872.12 or 0.99417498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.16 or 0.00815739 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

