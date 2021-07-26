megaBONK (MBONK) Hits Market Cap of $163,503.07

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0545 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, megaBONK has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $163,503.07 and $6,109.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00048961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00015112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.32 or 0.00818095 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About megaBONK

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.