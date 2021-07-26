Megacoin (MEC) Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, Megacoin has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $338,868.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.93 or 0.00354939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000632 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,588,376 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

