Melon (MLN) Price Reaches $38.88 on Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Melon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Melon

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

