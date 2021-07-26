Melon Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon coin can now be purchased for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00049070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014820 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.11 or 0.00798203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

Melon (MLN) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

