Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.52.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $341.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.18 and a 52 week high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

