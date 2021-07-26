Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Grows Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCL opened at $77.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.81. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

In other news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

