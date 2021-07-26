Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Invests $1.42 Million in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 143,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,041,000.

Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

