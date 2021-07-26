Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,846 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 45.9% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 208.4% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,103.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 168,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 154,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 17.6% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.08.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $75.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -342.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.57.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

