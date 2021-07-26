Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudera by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,927,000 after buying an additional 970,727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,737,000 after buying an additional 3,221,424 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Cloudera by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,340,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,336,000 after purchasing an additional 603,552 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cloudera by 23.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after acquiring an additional 246,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

In related news, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,384.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $15.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.