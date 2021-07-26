Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases New Shares in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 140,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAAU opened at $10.14 on Monday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

