Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Takes Position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 148,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASAXU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000.

ASAXU stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

