MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of MercadoLibre worth $38,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,613.81 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $952.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,455.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,205.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,858.37.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.