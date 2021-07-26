Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 129.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,767,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.28. 49,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,778,947. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.91. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $195.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

