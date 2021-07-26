Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Lessened by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.1% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.18. 160,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,778,947. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $195.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.91.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

