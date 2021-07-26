Merculet (MVP) Trading 54.8% Higher Over Last Week

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $340,389.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00037817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00113305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00132864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,219.16 or 1.00393750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.77 or 0.00815987 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,171,294 coins. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

