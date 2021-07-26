Mercury (MER) Trading Down 4.7% This Week

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Mercury has a market cap of $733,743.81 and approximately $4,531.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mercury has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00038160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00114457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00135422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,400.05 or 0.99382125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.14 or 0.00825967 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars.

