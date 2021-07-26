Meridian Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,201.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Meridian Network has a market cap of $125,326.26 and $1,201.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.47 or 0.00231634 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001256 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.59 or 0.00741441 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

