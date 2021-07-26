Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.67

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 1951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

MRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $799.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.45.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $25,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $30,591.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,423 shares of company stock valued at $826,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

