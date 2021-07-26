Meta Reaches One Day Volume of $3.34 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta coin can currently be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00048709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.16 or 0.00819940 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

