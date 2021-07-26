MetaHash Trading 9.6% Higher This Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $28.21 million and $848,917.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00037569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00109356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00131532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,586.51 or 1.00177525 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $306.56 or 0.00817052 BTC.

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,858,443,979 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,629,886 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

