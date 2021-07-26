Metal One Day Trading Volume Tops $30.02 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00004389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $106.08 million and approximately $30.02 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00049070 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00074678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014820 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.11 or 0.00798203 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.