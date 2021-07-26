Metaverse ETP Achieves Market Cap of $9.88 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $9.88 million and approximately $86,484.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,180.19 or 0.05916988 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00128131 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,717,210 coins and its circulating supply is 78,717,112 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

