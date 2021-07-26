Metronome (MET) Price Tops $3.13 on Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 26th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $37.45 million and $101,898.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.13 or 0.00008175 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00038042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00115332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00133764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,098.01 or 0.99470231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.26 or 0.00828329 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,246,275 coins and its circulating supply is 11,959,901 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

