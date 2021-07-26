Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Gap Up to $67.21

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.21, but opened at $69.62. Metropolitan Bank shares last traded at $69.69, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $576.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.48.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist acquired 1,600 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,122 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 17.2% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after acquiring an additional 62,422 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at about $10,559,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 21.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.