Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Lifted by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $30,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD traded down $8.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,468.64. 1,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,583. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $853.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,482.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,352.91.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.9 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

