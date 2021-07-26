Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Falcon Edge Capital LP

Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,081 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 625.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 179,573 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,338,000 after buying an additional 154,825 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 928.2% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,188,250 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $280,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,684 shares during the last quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% in the first quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 280,295 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 36.5% in the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 73,058 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $141,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $289.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $289.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

