Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,311 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $378.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $289.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.60. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $289.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

