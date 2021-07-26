MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.38% of MicroStrategy worth $24,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after acquiring an additional 702,878 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,540,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,137,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after acquiring an additional 62,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 119.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.75.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $539.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $548.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.87 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

