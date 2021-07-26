Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Stock Price Up 35.6%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) rose 35.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78.

About Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

