Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

MSEX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.46. 78,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.27. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $97.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.07.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $325,351. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.