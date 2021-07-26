Millennium Management LLC Acquires 1,643,468 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 224.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643,468 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Golar LNG worth $24,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth about $24,859,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $8,621,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 259.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 821,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4,222.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 823,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 804,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 313,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 232,288 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $11.43 on Monday. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLNG. TheStreet raised Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

